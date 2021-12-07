LuLu Group showcases upcoming Shopping Centers

LuLu Group has been a longtime partner for the IMAGES Group. The UAE-based conglomerate — with its flagship retail chain of LuLu hypermarkets and supermarkets — has operations spread over 22 countries. Under the dynamic leadership of M. A. Yusuff Ali – Chairman and Managing Director, the Group has successfully evolved through the supermarket and hypermarket transition to high profile shopping malls.

The Group has also been ranked third in the prestigious “Forbes Top 100 companies” making an impact in the Arab world. In addition, LuLu Hypermarket has also been ranked by Deloitte as one of the ten fastest-growing retailers in the world. Having entered the Indian market with LuLu Mall, Kochi in 2013, the Group has extensive expansion plans in the country. With three operational malls in India, including the recently launched Global Malls in Bengaluru, LuLu is now gearing up to add two more feathers in its cap – LuLu Malls in Trivandrum and Lucknow. Guests at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2021 ceremony were treated to previews of LuLu Group’s Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow properties, with Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director, LuLu Group International attending as a special guest. Ashraf Ali M.A. presented the trophy for the IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Customer Relations to Tommy Hilfi ger at the ceremony

LuLu Mall Thiruvananthapuram is located on NH 66 bypass at Akkulam. The 1,85,800 sq.m. development will house 300+ national and international brands, and 12 anchor stores including the LuLu Hypermarket spread across 18,500 sq. m. The mall will house a 12-screen multiplex and a 7,400 sq. m. Family Entertainment Centre, which will include a 1,800 sq. m. Trampoline Park. It will also feature a 2500-seater food court, as well as several restaurants and cafes, that serve various regional, international and specialty cuisines. There will be parking for 3,800+ vehicles, supported by a multi-level car park, spectacular flagship store designs, combined with an ample offering of food and entertainment.

LuLu Mall Lucknow will be located within Sushant Golf City with a total development of 1,85,800 sq. m. The mall will house over 300 national and international brands and will feature a 6,000 sq. m. Family Entertainment Centre as well as a 1,600 seater Food Court, with a wide range of dining options. The parking facility includes a highly sophisticated traffic management system and a multi-level car park, which is directly connected to the shopping center on all floors.

Ashraf Ali M.A. is the Executive Director of LuLu Group International, the largest retailer in the MENA Region, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Born and raised in Nattika, Kerala, Ashraf Ali M.A, first came to UAE in 1981 to join his illustrious elder brother Yusuff Ali M.A. A Postgraduate in Business Administration, Ashraf All started as a Business executive in the family-owned Cold Stores and food trading business. He soon started to take on bigger roles and challenges during the aggressive expansion period of the LuLu Group into hypermarkets and shopping mall sectors. Known as a hardcore professional who can handle a wide range of corporate roles, he is spearheading the global operations and expansions of the group. Being the Executive Director of the Group, Ashraf Ali is overseeing the creation of a retail brand that matters across the globe and scripting a successful saga for the business. He has been playing an instrumental role in the rebranding and direction of the new LuLu Hypermarkets by introducing a larger and more varied range of products along with more focus on service, quality, and value.