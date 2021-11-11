Brigade REAP mentored Bengaluru based start-up, LiteStore has launched India’s first Flexi-Retail store in Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru. For the launch, LiteStore is partnering with WOW Skin Science to bring the incredible range of WOW products to life in a Flexi Store. Brands can now have a physical store with their own identity and ethos up and running in a matter of days. In addition to the space itself, LiteStore provides staffing, Point of Sale systems and in-store analytics as value added services.

Tarun S., Co-Founder and CEO, LiteStore commented on the launch “A LiteStore by its very design, is meant to look different from other stores. The aesthetic is essentially minimal, and the identity is fluid. With digital signage, each store is fully dynamic and can seamlessly assume a new look. Short term bookings allow brands to spend their energy on crafting exciting experiences for their customers to help them connect with the brand and customers will have the excitement of seeing new stores and new products each month. Being a Brigade REAP incubated company, we received the best mentorship and managed to move forward very quickly. We were fortunate to gain access to Orion Mall through REAP and to interact with the leadership at Brigade Group.”

“Since inception, Brigade REAP has adhered to a stringent process of selection of start-ups in each of its cohorts. Start-ups would have to mandatorily convince an eminent panel of experts that they have the technology, uniqueness and potential to scale.”

LiteStore offers both fixed fee and revenue share based pricing models, depending on whether a brand is looking to carry out marketing activity exclusively or is looking to sell products using the store.