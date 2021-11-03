Select CITYWALK through its festive decor urges its patrons to look around with a sense of hope for a better tomorrow, transformation for a kinder us & wisdom for all. Continuing with the theme of universal enlightenment, healing and moving away from darkness towards light, Select CITYWALK has joined hands with The Earth Saviours’ Foundation, SPID and FRIENDICOES SECA to host the Festival of Smiles starting 15th October to 31st October. The festival is geared to help those who are less privileged, bringing smiles to the wrinkled lines of ageing faces, bringing laughter to the lives of the children of the sex workers and bringing love and warmth to voiceless animals. Select CITYWALK urges its patrons to bring joy in the hearts of the less privileged and head to these NGO’s at the shopping centre and donate.

The Earth Saviours’ Foundation (TESF) Gurugram: To give back to the homeless senior citizens and the destitute. Donations: Blankets, Sweaters, Hygiene kits (of soap, shampoo, comb, toothpaste and toothbrush), Comforters and Rugs.

SPID: (age group 2 years to 18years) To spread happiness in the lives of the children of sex workers. Donations in kind: Bedsheets, Hindi books, Notebooks, Stationery, Educational games and toys.

FRIENDICOES SECA (Gurugram/ Def Colony): Show to the abused, abandoned, homeless animals that humans can be kind too. Donations in kind: Dog & Cat Food, Sheets, Rugs, Bowls and Collars.

Yogeshwar Sharma Executive Director and CEO spoke on the month long festivities said, “We at Select CITYWALK have always been at the forefront of bringing festive joy to the lives of our patrons. This year we specially chose Mandala as our festive theme as it represents hope and positivity, something that we all truly need to surround ourselves with as we come out of the storm of the past year and a half. While our festive décor is a delight for the eyes, we also want to continue the chain of giving back to society by giving them platforms to bring smiles to the underprivileged. This Diwali we want the radiance of healing and joy to be all around us.”

Apart from the mesmerizing décor and helping the less privileged, Select CITYWALK has a lot of excitement in store for festive season splurging and gifting. Starting 29th October to 3rd November, head over to your favourite brands like Bath & Body Works, Geetanjali, The Body Shop, Innisfree, Levi’s, Forever New, Colorbar, Muji, Looks etc and shop for INR 7500 and above and get a chance to win exciting hampers and vouchers. Also, highest shopper wins a gift from Dyson every day.

Once again, Select CITYWALK leaves no stone unturned this festive season as it urges its patrons to embrace and celebrate each other under the mesmerizing décor and ambience of Delhi’s most admired shopping centre.