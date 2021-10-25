Taco Bell launches new campaign in this cricketing season

Taco Bell, the Californian quick-service restaurant chain, is taking its latest campaign called ‘See A Six, Catch A Taco’ a notch-higher by collaborating with renowned cricketers and cricket commentators, taking the cricket spirit to an all-time high!

The brand has just launched a unique nation-wide campaign called ‘See A Six, Catch a Taco’ spreading joy to taco-lovers and cricket fans. Every time the Indian cricket team hits a six, consumers can get a free taco on any order by sending a taco emoji on WhatsApp.

As a part of this campaign, the very first collaboration kick-started with the legendary commentator, Harsha Bhogle, who lent his voice for the brand film which will be going live across platforms such as Hotstar, PayTM, ESPN Cricinfo, Amazon Firestick, social media platforms and Gaming apps in addition to Out of Home visibility across metro cities. In a recent Tweet, Harsha shared his exciting experience while recording for the film

The brand is also collaborating with women cricketers for the first time – Mithali Raj, Captain of the women’s Indian cricket team and the young and enthusiastic batter Harleen Deol, who will be creating fun loving and amusing content on social media to encourage their followers to participate in this unique campaign by watching out for the sixes hit by the Indian cricket team. Adding to the cricket fervor, Taco Bell is also partnering with Indian cricketer and commentator, Dinesh Karthik.

Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Asia Pacific & Middle East, YUM! Brands said, “We will be cheering on team India and celebrating every six by giving away free tacos to all our fans. We are delighted to partner with cricketing stars Dinesh Karthik, Mithali Raj & Harleen Deol, and commentary legend Harsha Bhogle, as we bring ‘See a Six, Catch a Taco’ to all cricket lovers and Taco Bell fans across the country.”

Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited commented on the amplification, , Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “We are proud to be collaborating with renowned cricketing icons for our latest campaign ‘See a Six, Catch a Taco’. We shall be celebrating every six hit by team India by offering free tacos in a fun and unique way.