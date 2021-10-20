Online first fashion jewellery brand Sukkhi signs Karisma Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Sukkhi, online first fashion jewellery brand has roped in the iconic Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as their brand ambassador. The actress will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its premium quality products which are available at attractive prices across India.

As the festive season is approaching, Sukkhi is expecting a huge demand in the fashion jewellery segment. With Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador, Sukkhi aims to leverage its marketing efforts by launching its new designs and collections across the country. Adopting an omnichannel presence, Sukkhi is widely available on various E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa amongst others along with its own website sukkhi.com as well as 125+ offline touchpoints spread across India to meet the rising demands of consumers, an official statement highlighted.

Bhavesh Navlakha, Founder & CEO, Sukkhi said, “Karisma Kapoor has always been a well-known face across India. The timeless beauty, Karisma Kapoor has her own unique style which resonates with Indians and expresses her true glorious self which aligns with Sukkhi’s ethos of being fashionable and trendy. At Sukkhi, our aim has always been to make the best of designs available to our customers for any occasion or festivity. We believe that the new-age women are looking for stylish yet affordable jewellery options that not only enhance their beauty but also help them stay up to date with the fast paced industry and it’s ever- evolving trends. We are extremely excited to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor for our various branding initiatives on marketplaces, our website, our offline touchpoints and ATL BTL marketing across India.”

The actress Karisma Kapoor said, “I am glad to be collaborating with Sukkhi as the brand has a wide collection of jewellery which complements the modern Indian women and their style. Personally I am always looking for versatile pieces that I can pair with multiple outfits. Jewellery makes a women feel confident and brings out her true personality. I am excited to be a part of Sukkhi Jewellery.”

Sukkhi founded in 2012, to make quality fashion jewellery using allergic-free material that is designed by women for women.