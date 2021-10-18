Mother Dairy to set up 700 customer touchpoints across Delhi

Mother Dairy, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has announced its plans to accelerate its expansion by opening 700 consumer touchpoints in NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi led by kiosks and franchise shops by 2023, fiscal year.

Currently, the dairy company has 1800 customer touchpoints, including its own milk booths and with this move it will ramp up to 2500 customer touchpoints.

The official statement added that “The company is working towards increasing this count to over 2,500 by FY22-23, further strengthening its presence across the length and breadth of the capital region and at the same time, bringing quality products a step closer to the city dwellers.”

Last week, Mother Dairy opened 15 kiosks in a single day. Out of the 15 kiosks, nine have been established in nine campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and the other six in Delhi Cantonment area, according to the official announcement.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy said, “Our consumer touchpoints have become an integral part of the capital region over the years. Mother Dairy’s outlets are present in prominent areas of RWAs, societies, military areas, hospitals, colleges, etc which help meet the daily needs of our consumers.”

Mother Dairy’s booths, kiosks, franchise shops, etc offer the entire range of Mother Dairy products including products from Safal and Dhara under one roof.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd is a leading dairy player which manufactures, markets & sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand.

(PTI)