Indian Culinary Forum announces its 18th Annual Chef Awards & 9th Chef Summit

The Indian Culinary Forum is celebrating the 18th Annual Chef Awards 2021 on the occasion of International Chefs’ Day at The Park Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. On this occasion, the Indian Culinary Forum will be honouring the achievements of outstanding culinary artisans by conferring them with Awards. The Indian Culinary Forum, India’s biggest organization of Chefs with over 1,000 strong members, is dedicated to the advancement of the culinary arts in India.

Over 100 odd chefs, from starred hotels and high-end stand-alone restaurants, would be competing amongst themselves in 8 different categories at this culinary platform in their bid to take home the coveted Best Chef awards. The Jury comprises renowned chefs under the chairmanship of a WACS-certified chef. Noted Chef Umesh Mattoo will preside as the Chairperson of the jury in this year’s competition, while Chef Sireesh Saxena will be the organizing secretary.

The chef Summit that will complete 9 years this time is also another highlight of the glittering event. Since the last 9 years, ICF has widened its scope of activity by conducting a Knowledge Summit with the Award Ceremony, wherein the veteran chefs and stalwarts linked with the Food and Beverage Industry share their knowledge and experiences with the new and upcoming chefs. The Knowledge Summit also provides a platform for discussing and deliberating the issues concerning the Industry, planning how to put Indian cuisine on the global culinary map and chalking out the way forward for the Food and Beverage Industry.

Speaking about the forthcoming events, Chef Davinder Kumar, President Indian Culinary Forum, said, “We have been organizing the Annual Chef Awards since the last 18 years as part of the celebrations of the International Chefs’ Day. The prime objective of the Chef Awards is to provide the chefs with a platform where they can exhibit their culinary, preparation, and presentation skills and get rewarded for the same, in our bid to encourage them to match the International standards. The event would also serve as a medium to bring the best out of the upcoming chefs while also maximizing the potential of the existing ones for their growth in the sector”.

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of Indian Culinary Forum, says, “The platform will not merely be a competition as chefs will be updated with modern techniques and mechanisms that are used in kitchens across the world. You can have a great career only if it’s built on a solid foundation. The right training can take you places and therefore, the Chef Awards is more than just a competition. They understand the value of getting the basics right even while innovating. The association has been giving due recognition to the unknown faces, who bring smiles on the faces of diners for 18 years now. By imparting improved education and organising grand industry-specific events, we keep moving one step ahead and set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry.”, he concluded.