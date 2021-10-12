Cocoberry to launch 25+ stores across the country

Cocoberry, has announced its expansion with over 25 new stores opening across the North, East, and West regions in the country by the end of 2021. There are 10 outlets which are already in line and will be opened soon covering Srinagar, Dimapur, Nagaland, Kolkata, and Faridabad, an official statement highlighted.

As of now, Cocoberry has 22 outlets majorly present in the high street localities such as Delhi’s Model Town, Defence Colony, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Mumbai’s Colaba, Bandra, Lokhandwala, Juhu, and Phase-4 Gurugram, Sec-14 Noida, among others.

Laksh Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Cocoberry commenting on the expansion, said, “Before the pandemic, we were 30 outlets strong and had 10 more outlets in line for opening, but we had to press pause on everything. Our experience in this industry has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are humbled by the response we have received from our customers over the years. Hence, we are picking up from where we left off before the pandemic came along, spreading happiness one frozen yogurt cup at a time, and to make that happen we have partnered with some very important people across the country. Soon, we’ll be happy to host our customers in Kolkata, Faridabad, J&K, Dimapur and Nagaland.”

Some of Cocoberry’s stores such as GK-1, GK-2 stores in Delhi have been running since 2009. A series of new product introductions, several for the first time in India, made with minimal investment has made Cocoberry the most innovative player in this space.