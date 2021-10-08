Horizon for growth: Reliance Retail brings 7-Eleven stores to India

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has signed a Master Franchise Agreement with 7-Eleven to open up convenience stores in India. The first 7-Eleven store will open on 9th Oct 2021 in Andheri East, Mumbai, an official statement highlighted.



The statement also added that they will be rapidly rolling out stores in key and commercial areas including Greater Mumbai cluster.

The statement from Reliance added “With the launch of 7-Eleven stores, RRVL as the country’s largest retailer, takes a step further in its journey of offering a superior shopping experience and compelling value proposition for Indian customers”.

With the rapid expansion of growth, it is expected to create a lot of employment opportunities and also build an ecosystem for convenient foods.

Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL commented on this “At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store, to India. 7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the convenience retail landscape. The new pathways we build together with SEI will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices within their own neighborhoods”.

This news came after the announcement made by the Kishore-Biyani led Future Group firm Future Retail said that they’re terminating the agreement with 7-eleven to operate its store in India. The agreement was signed on 28 February, 2019 with Future Retail and 7-eleven.

7-Eleven- a multinational chain of convenience stores is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Currently, it operates through 71,000+ stores globally.