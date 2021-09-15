Adidas launches first flagship store in India- ‘The Home of Possibilities’

Leading sportswear giant – Adidas unveiled its first flagship store in India. The store is located in Connaught Place, Delhi. ‘The Home of Possibilities’ store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zones and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers.

The store is spread across 5900 sq.ft consisting of 4 floors, the store’s concept is brought to life inspired from the brand’s ‘OWN THE GAME’ strategy that focuses on 3 important aspects which are Experience, Sustainability, and Credibility.

The Adidas Flagship store in CP offers consumers an innovative technological experience. The store features 32 digital touch points which are powered by green energy, the store encapsulates the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths and ceiling screens to give customers a superior digital shopping experience. .

The store flooring is made with up cycled carbon tiles made of carbon collected from environmental pollution. It is the first LEED-certified Adidas store in the country.

In line with adidas’ long-term vision and commitment towards sustainability, the flagship store houses a dedicated ‘Sustainability Zone’. Displaying the End Plastic Waste logo, the zone features collection adidas’ best sustainable collection

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India commented on the new flagship store launch, “We are thrilled to open our first flagship store in India in the heart of the capital -CP. ‘The Home of Possibilities’ is the very best of our brand in an unrivaled way, that brings a global shopping experience under one roof. Our aim is to reimagine the phygital experience through innovation, creativity, and design which further offers our consumers a unique shopping experience. We have also brought in local flavours and elements, through the artwork in-store, the zones featuring our national athletes, and quirky local prints in the customization zone.”

Bringing forward the essence of India, the flagship store has a dedicated section for Customization, Personalization & Localization; The Delhi Print Shop offers the consumers a bespoke digital DIY experience where the customers can get their tees customized and personalized in real-time. A few exclusive elements of Delhi and India along with artist collaborations are specially designed for this store to create a perfect blend of Global + Local.

The store introduces a dedicated ‘Outdoor’ collection zone for hiking and trail running adventurers with a skylight ceiling. The space will also house a dedicated Originals section in the ‘Collection’ concept along with Men’s performance and Basketball section. The store has an exclusive floor dedicated to the football collection for its shoppers featuring a digital footwear wall, victory mannequin, lit crest, and LED field lines on the ceiling

Shoppers will find the very best of the brand across Sport Performance apparel and footwear as well as the latest Originals designs and collaborations including YEEZY, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Y-3 and IVY PARK.