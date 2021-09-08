Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat. This agreement will help hike up the e-commerce exports from the state.

As a part of this agreement, Amazon will also train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique ‘Made In India’ products to the diverse customer base of the company. Under this program Amazon will give Indian MSMEs a chance to expand their business and launch their brand globally. The company will also conduct webinars and workshops for various MSME clusters in cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot to train the businesses about the various facets of the programme.

Through this program the MSME sector will now have access to17 countries like the USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Turkey and UAE.

Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat on a positive note mentioned, “Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports”.

Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India said, “This partnership with the Government of Gujarat is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level. The Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world.