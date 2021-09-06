Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad conducted a workshop to help luxury retailers understand their customers better

Inorbit mall, Hyderabad in order to enhance the shopping experience of their customers has conducted a workshop for the retailers. This workshop was hosted by Mrs. Greeshma Thampi, a certified Image consultant and corporate trainer with an objective to help retailers understand the concept of modern luxury and how to offer an elevated experience to the customers for this segment.

Gresshma Thapi made the session interactive by using real-life case studies, debates and through a brainstorming session conducted among the retailers. The session was conducted in 2 batches with 25 participants in each batch. And, the participants in the session were the employees from Inorbit Mall Hyderabad’s retailer partners.

Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad speaking about the workshop said “In today’s retail landscape, it is very crucial to upskill the retail associates as they are tasked with delivering new experiences to the customers directly. We at Inorbit Mall have been working consistently towards the well-being and upskilling of its retail partners. The continuous learning experience embedded in the flow of work will maximize the retail employees’ potential. Being equipped with the right technology skill alongside developing the soft skills will improve the ability to understand the customers and gain their loyalty. With this workshop, we aim to provide an international standard of shopping experience to our customers”.