The Man Company scales up its stores in various cities

The Man Company is preparing to strengthen its operations in the country. The brand is all set to launch its first outlet in Kashmir in the first week of September, and also aiming to expand its centres by opening outlets in 4 cities in Ghaziabad, Jammu, Amritsar, and Lucknow in the same month

The outlets are designed in a way to offer a experiential feeling enabling them to learn about the product quality, ingredients and benefits. The brand has allocated a dedicated team of beauty advisors in the store to help with some grooming tips, according to the official statement.

As there is a boom in the Indian men’s grooming industry, the company is aiming to expand its omnichannel in 100 cities and 10,000 stores by the end of 2021-22.

The company is targeting in Tier – II city to untapped potential customers in men’s grooming and the brand aspires to become a one-stop designation for all men’s grooming needs.

Bhisham Bhateja, Co-founder of The Man Company commented on this recent development “After establishing a concrete mark on the men’s grooming industry, we aspire to initiate a more personalized model of communication by launching more physical brand outlets. It will help us cater to the grooming needs of our new-age customers more seamlessly while also strengthening their connection and engagement with the brand. The Indian men’s grooming and personal care industry is estimated to grow tremendously in the future and we plan to be at the helm of it. In short, we intend to start a grooming revolution among men”.

He further added, “As our latest course of action, we have partnered with leading hypermarkets, supermarkets, and organized pharmacies working towards men’s grooming and personal care regime. We are now expanding offline with more new retail outlets so that consumers can purchase premium quality products more efficiently and most importantly, get that experiential value by touching, feeling, and knowing everything about the products, especially under the guidance of our dedicated team of beauty advisors. We are expecting 2X retail growth from new openings as channel expansions are chiefly responsible for our thriving business.”