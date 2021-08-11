Hello Fresh plans to expand its reach by entering Japan & Italy

Germany’s popular meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh has announced that it will enter Japan, its first Asian market, and Italy by the end of the year, as it plans to tap into robust demand across regions following a strong second quarter.

Hello Fresh delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, and is now planning to bulk up its warehouse network, while exploring the idea of bringing its brands and

popular kits to other international markets.

HelloFresh said it was on track to deliver 900 million meals in 2021, compared with over 600 million in 2020. Their quarterly orders rose 71.2% to 30.98 million, compared with a year

earlier, as active customers in its core U.S. market nearly doubled.

In July HelloFresh entered Norway, while it launched HelloFresh Market in the United States, adding ready-to-heat meals and grocery items to its offering.