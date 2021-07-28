Reliance Retail to start supplying private brands to other retailers and kiranas

Reliance Retail is getting ready to sell its brand products to private stores across the country. The products will also be available in kirana stores, which are considered the backbone of the retail ecosystem in India. This may be considered as an indication of the company’s plan of grabbing the majority of market shares in the FMCG sector.

Dinesh Thapar, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Ret made a statement on the investors call, “We have now had the launch of our own brand called Puric Insta-Safe, which is built on the proposition of hygiene and we are now looking to extend that into general trade as we scale up our new commerce business,”.

Within few months, Puric Insta-Safe will hit the market and will be available to major retailers and kirana stores across the country. According to the reports, the brand has started airing advertisements on regional channels in Punjab and Haryana. The company is planning to take the campaign nationwide by broadcasting advertisements on national channels.

Earlier the kirana owners used to buy Reliance products through cash and carry stores but now there will be a marketing team, specifically focussing on the distribution of brand products to general traders. The company has also created a group, called the “consumer brand group” that will focus on developing FMCG products to be sold in the general market and not just in reliance stores or e-commerce platforms.