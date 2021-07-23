Caffeine Baar launches three new flavors, inspired by wine

India’s Caffeine Baar launches a collection of artisan coffee, with wine flavored notes

Caffeine Baar -one of India’s most experimentative coffee brands is all set to roll out a new package for special coffee beans named Elements 2021 that’s a collection of 3 new packaged coffee beans. The types of the coffee are named as Carbonic Maceration, Anaerobic Fermentation, and Orange Fermentation.

These types are mainly inspired by the wine industry to give the customers a new and different experience of the coffee and also show them the chemistry of the coffee.

Poojya Prasad, Co-founder of the Caffeine Baar said “We, at TCB always try to introduce something unique and after a lot of experimentation with unique processes and observation. We are very excited and happy to introduce our three new specialty coffee beans collection – Carbonic Maceration, Anaerobic Fermentation, and Orange Fermentation. We are sure our customers who look forward to trying our new coffee beans and recipes will enjoy this collection. All the three variants are the results of tremendous hard work with an extensive focus on pushing the flavour envelope of coffee with novel experiments, ensuring a highly-evolved taste suited to the discretionary coffee drinker.”

The new variety of coffees are available to the customers at the Caffeine Baar’s Experience center, located in Bangalore. It is also available online on various e-commerce platforms such as thecaffeinebaar.com, Amazon, Something’s brewing store, and Total.coffee.

The price of each product of the Elements 2021 collection starts at Rs500.

Caffeine Baar is India’s new coffee brand which aims to give a new coffee experience to the connoisseur of it. The brand originated from 120 years old Barbara estate in Chikmagalur takes this experience a notch higher, bringing in elements of chemistry and experiments, from single-origin coffee.