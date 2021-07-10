Leap: Flipkart showcases startups selected for its first-ever accelerator programme

Flipkart Leap, an accelerator programme launched by this e-commerce marketplace has just held a demo day to showcase the startups, which are part of its first cohort.

Flipkart, showcased the selected eight startups as part of its accelerator programme – Flipkart Leap. This is the first cohort of Flipkart Leap, through which the ecommerce company looks to strengthen its ties with the startup ecosystem as well as build futuristic technologies towards making a digital India.

The demo day saw over 900 attendees and participants from more than 15 countries, and included investors, industry leaders, and others. On the Demo Day for Cohort 1 of Flipkart Leap, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart said, “Flipkart is driven by a culture of innovation, and we believe in nurturing new, disruptive ideas that create value for the digital transformation of India. Tech innovation and digital transformation have become even more important in the last year. India has no dearth of good ideas; the challenge is to identify promising innovators, help them develop their ideas further, and give them a platform for presenting their ideas to potential investors.”

The eight selected startups of the Flipkart Leap programme are: ANS Commerce, Entropik Tech, Fashinza, Gully Network, Piggy, TagBox Solutions, UnboxRobotics, and Fasal.

Shortlisted from close to a thousand applicants, the startups spanned across sectors such as retailtech, robotics, agritech, and fintech. They were given access to technical and business mentorship, tools, technology and business support services, as well as connected with the relevant investors in the industry.