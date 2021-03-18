BIBA launches flagship store with a new retail identity in Ambience Mall

Leading homegrown fashion brand BIBA has launched the 1st post-pandemic flagship store at the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, becoming one of the very few brands in the country to continue its growth momentum while the world is battling a global health crisis and economic slowdown. This is BIBA’s 35th flagship store in the country and Delhi NCRs 34th store.

While the pandemic hit every industry and sector including retail and fashion, BIBA continued its expansion spree and launched new stores across the country throughout 2020 post lockdown. Since its inception, BIBA has come a long way from being a salwar kameez brand to becoming a fashion label which has successfully diversified into various segments including footwear, jewellery, face masks, loungewear and most recently added athleisure to the bottomwear offering.

With the launch of the new flagship store in Vasant Kunj, BIBA has hit the 290th store count.

While the year has begun on a positive note for BIBA in terms of expansion, the fashion giant has also launched its Brand Song #BeatsofBIBA at the Vasant Kunj flagship store. Brand songs have been used by brands globally as music breaks the clutter and connects people emotionally. BIBA realized the importance of using music and dance for greater brand recognition and utilizing it as an effective strategy tool to connect with its consumers by standing true to its name – which is a Punjabi endearment for a pretty girl. The song #BeatsofBIBA is a peppy number celebrating women for what they are. Over the last 12 months, music and dance consumption witnessed a surge indicating the calming effect it has on people while adding freshness to the monotonous lifestyle.

The new flagship store located spreads across 3,500 sq. ft. and features the latest festive as well as Summer-Spring 2021 collection to keep consumers hooked. The Vasant Kunj store has new and interesting range including Work Vogue (an exclusive work wear collection) and BIBA Chic (boasting of long Indie dresses, 3-piece Boho sets, skirts, tunics, etc.) targeted at the younger women. The store offers a variety of mix-and-match, fusion sets, Indie trilogy pieces, classic Anarkalis, Boho dresses, gorgeous gararas, reversible dupattas, accessories, BIBA girls’ collection and the footwear collection – all appropriately organized and easy to browse which facilitate the shopping experience.

The beautifully designed store has an attractive facade which entices customers and onlookers alike. A large-scale digital screen at the store visually engages the customers and provides a seamless shopping experience, while showcasing the BIBA imagery and the featured products. The special attractions of the new flagship store are that it has crafted signature displays and a feature ceiling to provide customers with a glamorous experience. While every section of the flagship store has a unique story to narrate, BIBA has ensured that there’s digital content for them all. The new retail format includes customer testimonials as well. In addition to that, there are digital photo-frames for active content that brings the products to life.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “We are delighted to launch the new store design with this flagship store in Vasant Kunj. This store has been designed by FITCH, creating unique experiences while bearing the brand’s signature in mind. The store design allows customers to browse through various product categories with ease and we ensure their experience is a fantastic one.”

“It is the brand’s commitment to the Indian market that we have been able to spread our wings across the country during the pandemic. Our loyal customers, especially people from Delhi/NCR, have always showered love and support to us. We are thankful to them for placing their trust and confidence in BIBA, and I am quite hopeful that customers will visit the store and enjoy shopping with us,” added Bindra.