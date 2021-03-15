The Armani Group adds new value to eyewear line: A commitment to greater sustainability

The Armani Group increasingly embodies its founder’s sensitivity and attention to social and environmental issues, extending its tangible commitment in this area to the Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange eyewear lines.

The numerous initiatives in the pipeline will seek to underline the importance of informed choices, contributing to protecting the environment without compromising on Armani beauty and style. In fact, the 2021 collection will include various sunglasses and optical glasses for men and women produced using sustainable materials and procedures.

Over the year around twenty different models made with eco-friendly and sustainable formulas will be presented: from 100% recycled materials stemming from an industrial waste recovery and subsequent regranulation process, to highly-valued bio acetate composed of cellulose and plasticiser mainly deriving from renewable sources. The glasses will be completed with lenses made from partially bio-based materials or pure crystal.

The packaging, from the boxes to the cases, has also been revisited with the use of materials like recycled polyester and paper.