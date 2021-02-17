Coca-Cola joins vital sustainability movement with new ‘paper bottle’

Following the news that the Coca-Cola Company is trialling its first paper bottle, Alice Popple, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

“Coca-Cola trialling a new paper bottle comes as no surprise as there has been an increase in sustainability initiatives from brands attempting to revamp strategy and ensure longevity post COVID-19. Brand’s sustainability initiatives will be vital in the future as GlobalData’s research reveals that nearly half (48%)*1 of global shoppers view ‘plastic-free packaging’ claims to be more important to them now, than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with 13%*1 claiming that it is a top priority.

“Last year saw a decline in revenue for Coca-Cola as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic*2, therefore a strategy switch up is necessary to boost sales and interest in the brand. One in three (31%)*3 of global consumers say that they have stopped or are buying less carbonated soft drinks than before the pandemic – a main reason for this may be the excess of single-use plastic in the sector, aligning to the high degree of importance that plastic free packaging is currently experiencing.

“Joining the zero-waste initiative is vital for consumer satisfaction in 2021, with over a third (36%)*1 of global shoppers being specifically interested in a brand’s new sustainability initiatives following the pandemic. Coca-Cola’s trial of its first paper bottle will stem other market leaders to follow suit.”

*1- GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Consumer Survey Results: Week 11 – Global (Published 9th December 2020) – Combined responses: “It is now my top priority”, “It is significantly more important to me”, and “It is slightly more important to me”

*2- GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Company Impact: Coca-Cola H2 Update

*3- GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Consumer Survey Results: Week 11 – Global (Published 9th December 2020) – Combined responses: “I have stopped buying this”, “I am buying significantly lower quantities than before”, and “I am buying slightly lower quantities than before”