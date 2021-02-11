Easybuy continues aggressive expansion spree, set to reach 100th store milestone soon

Easybuy, the value fashion arm of Landmark Group, has shown

no signs of slowing down. With a mission to make aspirations

affordable for the entire family, the fastest growing value fashion

retailer is poised to cross the milestone of 100 stores very soon this year.

In an exclusive interview, Anand Aiyer, Senior VP and Business Head, Easybuy, sheds light on how the brand succeeded in steering brand loyalty even during tough times

Easybuy is about to reach 100 stores very soon. What is powering such robust growth?

Easybuy was made in India and made for India with a sole aim to make fashion aspirations affordable for Neo-India, which aspires for trendy fashion, but at reasonable prices. To achieve this proposition, the whole fabric-to-fashion MSME based eco-system was crafted with quality standards at par with Landmark Group ethos. With this exceptional proposition in place and our aim of opening stores in every district-headquarters of the country, we had to innovate on opening stores as fast as possible and in as many locations as possible. That’s how, our uniquely differentiated franchisee model was developed where we truly partner with our franchisees leveraging our expertise and their local understanding.

We support our franchise partners across all aspects of the business, from catchment study, layout, store fit-outs, manpower recruitment and training, store launch, local marketing and so on. This winning partnership has inspired most of our franchise partners to launch multiple Easybuy stores powering our expansion.

How did you ensure customer loyalty in these tough times and what steps did you take to steer the brand firmly back on the road to recovery?

I strongly believe that when times are tough, brands with true

consumer loyalty always gets back stronger and faster. Easybuy

has gained the trust and confidence of our customers consistently, by truly delivering ‘super styles at super prices’, every day.

When the lockdown was lifted, we not only ensured strong safety

measures to make it easy and safe to shop, but also provided

customers with relevant merchandise – be it work from home

casual wear or active wear or regular wear or athleisure and

nightwear. Kidswear, which has always been one of our star

categories led the recovery from the front. These ensured our

recovery was faster than the industry with sharper response from

Tier II and III markets.

We also launched many initiatives to serve our customers during

these tough times. To name a few, we went live with Amazon

during the pandemic – fast-tracking the launch of our Omnijourney, pop-up stores were set-up for our customers at their communities and catchments, Easybuy Privilege Customer program was launched enabling video-based shopping, assisted

shopping experience at stores, enhanced ‘exchange and returns

policy’ to buy & try at home and so on. But the biggest motivation for us is the love our customers show for Easybuy – this is quite visible as our repeat customer rate is one of the highest at 65% reassuring that we are truly delivering the value proposition we set out to deliver.

What are your future plans?

Easybuy will soon reach the 100th store mark this year and as

part of the mission to launch in every district-headquarters of

the country, our next milestone is to reach 250 stores by 2025. We have stabilized southern part of the country and have launched our stores in North and East. In the next 2 years, we will aggressively expand in North and East before we enter West. We launched in Amazon marketplace this year and plan to strengthen our digital presence through a meaningful Omnijourney, thereby extending our reach. We firmly believe that

Easybuy will not only transform the value-fashion industry, but

touch the very aspiration of Neo-India, by making quality fashion affordable for everyone.