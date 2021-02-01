Budget 2021: Scheme to set up mega textile parks in India

As part of the Centre’s efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the sector, an announcement to set up mega textile parks has been made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2021.

“A scheme of mega investment textile parks will be launched in addition to the PLI scheme,” Sitharaman said.

She informed that 7 mega textile parks will be launched in three years as part of the scheme.

The mega textile parks will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses, eyeing big-ticket investments in the sector.

“The announcement to set up 7 mega textile parks with plug-and-play facility in 3 years will unlock the potential of new markets for development and provide an impetus to real estate assets, including logistics and warehousing,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Anuj Mundra, Chairman & MD, Nandani Creation. “With focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, announcement of establishment of 7 textile parks by Modi government in Budget 2021 should be welcomed with open arms. It’s a big boost for the local textile industry. And, this will help India become a world leader in textile sector. Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2021 has clearly conveyed a message that this government believes in giving a big shot in the arm of textiles and local manufacturing with special focus on Vocal for Local,” said, Chairman & MD, Nandani Creation.

The textile ministry had recently said a scheme and a Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park, in over 1,000 acres of land with state-of-the-art infrastructure, common utilities and Research and Development (R&D) lab, are under consideration.