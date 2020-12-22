Domino’s Pizza introduces India’s first plant protein based product

Domino’s Pizza, India’s leading QSR chain has introduced “The Unthinkable Pizza”, India’s first plant protein based product.

Made entirely from plant based proteins, The Unthinkable Pizza is 100% vegetarian and yet has the sensory properties of chicken. Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers around the world, and Domino’s Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring this latest trend to India.

Introduced after extensive consumer testing, The Unthinkable Pizza will provide both vegetarians and non-vegetarians an interesting and innovative option in the menu.

The Pizza would be available at all Domino’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Talking about the new launch, Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch India’s first plant protein based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100% vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world. Domino’s has always brought pioneering innovations to the Indian market, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India.”