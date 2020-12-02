Writing major Luxor launches hygiene, sanitization products

Writing instruments maker Luxor on Tuesday announced its foray in the home and hygiene segment by launching Luxor Nano, which it claimed was a range of nanotechnology-based sanitizing products to protect the home, skin and gadgets against bacteria and viruses.

“The company plans to increase its presence in this specific segment given rising demand fuelled by the Covid pandemic,” Luxor said in a statement.

Luxor Group executive director Pooja Jain Gupta said in the statement: “Nanotechnology offers enormous benefits in terms of safety and stability; we see this technology as a gamechanger in the health and hygiene sector.” Globally, nanotechnology is gaining prominence across product categories since it’s recognised as a high-efficacy product.

Luxor, which debuted in India in 1963, claims a share of 15% of India’s writing instrument market.

As many as 9,700 products and variants entered the Indian fast moving consumer goods market between April-September this year, the highest ever spree of new product launches, 35% higher than a year-ago period, data by market research firm Nielsen said. Almost all the launches have been in the space of health, hygiene and immunity-boosting.