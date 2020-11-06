Rage Coffee stirs up market with 300 pc surge in sales during the pandemic; expects a hotter festive season

The plant-based-vitamins-enriched coffee brand, Rage Coffee has set a milestone, registering a four-fold increase in online and offline sales in the last six months. Moreover, the brand has grown 5x since January this year. The positive figures have been registered amidst otherwise sluggish market conditions due to the nationwide lockdowns.

Swiftly scaling up new territories since its inception in 2018, Rage Coffee, a comprehensive coffee company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative coffee products has expanded its offline network from 5 to 20 distributors covering 600 retailers pan-India. It is seeing maximum offline demand coming from tier-II cities such as Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, North-Eastern States, etc., which can be accredited to its recent partnerships with distributors across these regions. Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai are currently the main hubs for online sales of Rage Coffee. The brand’s D2C channel (website) contributes towards 33 percent of its overall business.

The brand is expecting a 50 percent hike in its distributorship and a 25 percent surge in online sales in the upcoming festive season. Rage Coffee has widened its marketing budget three-folds in the last quarter to achieve the same. Besides, it has accelerated its marketing strategies for online platforms by promoting its loyalty programs and affiliate marketing strategies. These programs allow anyone to become a brand ambassador for Rage Coffee products and promote them on their respective channels. The efforts are on to onboard more offline distributors and extend manpower support for its marketing endeavours on-ground.

The FMCG company anticipates 2.5 crore in monthly sales in the next 12 months and approximately 3,000 outlets by the end of 2021. It is working on deeper collaborations with Modern Trade partners such as Reliance, while a tie-up with Getvantage is already in place to augment online growth with revenue-based credit lines. Meanwhile, Rage Coffee is marching further ahead with its R&D efforts to add other exotic natural flavours to its kitty.

Speaking on the growth, Bharat Sethi, Founder of Rage Coffee said, “So far, the response has been overwhelming. We experienced tremendous growth in an adverse market landscape which is highly encouraging for our entire team and our constant efforts. Also, it is a testament to the belief that unique products work irrespective of the challenge. A great coffee will always have its admirers. Now, we have expedited our marketing efforts and are hopeful of doing even better in this festive season. Going forward, we can foresee many upcoming reasons to cherish and celebrate.”

The company operates in a high-growth instant coffee market that currently clocks a market size of Rs 11,700 crore. This figure is expected to double in the next five years by reaching Rs. 24,800 crore. Rage Coffee is backed by Refex Capital and Keiretsu Forum Chennai alongside other prominent investors.