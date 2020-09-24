Amazon India launches third fulfilment centre in Ahmedabad

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new fulfilment centre (FC) in Ahmedabad, third in the city, ahead of the festive season.

Spread over more than two lakh square feet area, the new FC will help sellers offer a wider selection within the region and neighbouring states, it said in a statement.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of more than 1.5 million cubic feet across three FCs to its more than 80,000 sellers in Gujarat.

The company recently launched a new sort centre and expanded the capacity of an existing sort centre for faster delivery of customer orders in Gujarat, it added.