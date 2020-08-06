Inorbit Malls introduce video shopping, home deliveries & curb side pick-ups to enable hassle free shopping

Inorbit Malls located at Malad and Vashi resumed its operation on August 5 after four months of shutdown because of the ongoing pandemic. However, now with new government directives and all safety measures intact, the mall opened its doors for consumers ensuring that consumers safety is of utmost priority.

Inorbit Malad and Vashi have introduced various convenience driven services that will provide consumers to have a pleasant shopping experience, if they wish to shop from home or avoid the premises for some more time. Both malls in Mumbai have started a video calling facility where in consumers can make selection through a video call and get their shopping products home delivered and curb side pick-up that will enable consumers to select and pay online and simply drive through to the mall to collect their shopping bags. These new services of home delivery, catalogue sharing on WhatsApp video call are all aiming to make shopping safe, convenient and fun.

With the introduction of video call facility, shoppers can browse and select, from the comfort of their home, make the payment online and their orders will be delivered at their doorstep. Curb side pick-up on the other hand allows a consumer to collect this order from the ‘curb location’ or better understood as mall drive in location. The curb side pick-up will make shopping convenient for as they do not have to enter the mall premises.

Besides ensuring temperature checks, social distancing norms within the premises, minimum touch, no touch sanitizing stations at a regular distance, additional shopping services are sure to entice consumers who have missed out on shopping for four months now.

Inorbit’s digital campaign #FirstTimeInALongTime also encourages consumers to step out or stay home to shop. With the ongoing end of season sale that offers 40-50 percent flat sale on more than 100 brands, consumers are going to love the shopping experience.

Speaking about the new services, Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls said, “We are elated to announce the opening of Inorbit malls in Mumbai all safety measures in place so that shoppers could have a safe and stress-free shopping experience. With festive season round the corner, all our retailers have new and exciting collection. For those who cannot make it, Inorbit has introduced various innovative services like video call, home deliveries and curb side pick-up through which they can shop from the comfort of their homes.”

Inorbit Mall has attuned all its retailer to offer personalized services to the customer. Over 100+ brands are enabling easy shopping by sharing the catalogues through WhatsApp, video calling and even offering home delivery so that consumers get to shop from the comfort of their homes.