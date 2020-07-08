Burger Singh forays into Gujarat and Punjab, aims further expansion through franchisees

Burger Singh, the chain of Indianised burgers with operations in India and London, is seeking aspiring entrepreneurs in Gujarat and Punjab for franchise deals, thereby supporting India’s rising dominance in the world of burgers.

By 2021, the company aims to have over 45 outlets in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot and 12 outlets in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot and other tier-3 cities in the region.

The brand has recently closed one deal in Ahmedabad, and a master franchise deal in Surat for three cloud kitchens in the city which will be operational in a few months.

Currently, the burger chain has 35+ outlets across India with another 20 franchises under fit-outs across the country in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi NCR, and Chandigarh. Presently, the company is offering a franchise option only on the cloud kitchen models focused entirely on home deliveries. The HQ in Gurgaon will undertake the management for all the Gujarat outlets.

“Our love for the country is evident in the menu we serve. Our burgers with an Indian twist have won the hearts of many across the country, and we are aiming to bring our unique taste to as many cities as possible. We are offering an opportunity to the aspiring entrepreneurs of Gujarat and Punjab to become self-reliant by becoming our franchise partners and a chance to grow with the largest chain of Indianised burgers in the world.” said Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Burger Singh.

For Gujarat, the brand has decided to come up with a wider variety of veg variants and will also operate some outlets that will be purely vegetarian.