Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select Infrastructure resigns

Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select Infrastructure has resigned to explore new opportunities outside the group.

“After, noteworthy association of 15 years, Yogeshwar Sharma has resigned from the position of CEO & Executive Director. We are extremely appreciative of his efforts and his strategic thinking that have helped Select CITYWALK to deepen its relationships with our valued partners, making us the one of the most admired shopping centre and build an amazing team to carry forward our business successfully,” said Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Select Group.

“May 31 will be my last day. I am in discussions with a couple of companies and will be announcing my future plans soon,” said Yogeshwar Sharma.

Nimish Arora will be joining as the interim CEO of SIPL. He will be supported by Shashi Sharma, Director Projects & Engineering along with S. Srinivas, Finance Head and Deepak Zutshi, Centre Head.

“Nimish is well acquainted with our business having served as a Director on our Board. As a Chartered accountant, he has worked with Ernst & Young and Sahni Natarajan Bahl, in the field of transaction advisory, taxation and process re-engineering. He has over 13 years of experience in the field of real estate development. As a Director of Select CITYWALK, he has been contributing significantly in business development and new initiatives of the Shopping Center. He is an active member of Entrepreneurs Organization & CREDAI,” added Arjun Sharma.