Home Retail Odisha allows e-commerce platforms to resume operations

    The on Monday said e-commerce and online platforms can resume operations in the second phase of the lockdown beginning April 15.

    Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that home delivery of all kinds of products and courier services by platforms like , , , and would be allowed.

    Odisha is the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30.

    Earlier, the government had given permission for delivery of food through online delivery operators and grocery by several outlets.

