Spotlite-Mall of Joy: The new upcoming benchmark of joy, happiness and retail at Rajnagar Extension

With a vision to revolutionise the entire real estate sector, Spacetech has been creating new benchmark projects to transform the lifestyle of the society and ‘Spotlite- Mall of Joy’ is one example of this. Spotlite is a first 100 percent lease retail project in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Located in the heart of the city, the upcoming mall is a part of ‘Mega Ghaziabad Development.’

The Brand Journey

With the ideology of ‘Just Tell the Truth’, Spacetech has been the part of real estate industry since 15 years. Be it design, planning, contracts, construction, leasing and marketing, the brand firmly believes in showcasing the expertise at all levels of a project. The group comprises of set of professionals from the engineering, construction and finance backgrounds. With strong educational backgrounds to back them up and zeal to create projects which shine among the clutter of developments, the team envisages cutting out a niche for themselves in the new evolving industry. The brand believes in not only building projects but also to build long lasting relationships.

Location Strategy

Spread into an area of 3.2 lakhs sq.ft., the mall is strategically well connected to the Airport, Railway Station and the Bus terminal among other major landmarks of the city. Its proximity to all the colleges / educational institutions and all high density populated sectors, will be add more benefits to the mall as it will be home to the Millennial crowd.

Key Highlights

Six screens Multiplex- PVR Cinema with 1008 seats is the major attraction of the mall. Apart from this, big bazaar, Haldiram and Food Quest will be the other key attractions. inside the food court and outside as well. The mall also has a dedicated space for a Fashion Anchors, Entertainment zone, Microbrewery and fine dining.

Fashion and Apparel Brands

Spotlite will have over 78 inline stores across all fl oors such as US. Polo, Raymonds,Park Avenue, Arrow, Firstcry, W.

“The mall is in talk with other renowned brands such asMark & Spencer’s, Pantaloon, Max Fashion, Reliance Trends, Westside, Zudious, Reliance Digital, UCB, Lenskart, Zivame, Levis, Bodyshop, LP, VH,” says Ravi Pratap Singh, AVP – Leasing and Business Development, Spacetech.

The mall is in final phase of completion and will be ready for fi t outs by second quarter of 2021.