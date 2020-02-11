Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd

What’s the Future of Retail?

“We are bullish about the Indian consumption story. India displays a steady performance trend and the Indian film industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent until 2021.”

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering with honours and a senior management professional, Alok Tandon has over three decades of robust experience across the Entertainment, Hospitality and Pharmaceutical industries with companies such as Hoechst, ITC WelcomGroup and Oberoi Group. Tandon is currently responsible for the overall revenue and growth of INOX, where he is actively involved in leading and managing INOX’s bouquet of 143 multiplexes and 595 screens in 67 cities across country.

Being part of the start-up team of INOX, he has contributed immensely in building and developing the company over the years. He played a very active role in all the major mergers & acquisitions made by the company. INOX acquired Calcutta Cine Pvt. Ltd. in 2007, Fame India Ltd. a public listed company in 2010 and Satyam Cineplexes Ltd. in August 2014. Spearheading the company’s expansion and consolidation, Tandon has been successfully steering the growth momentum of INOX over the years and keeping at its ethos the motto of ‘Live the Movie’.

