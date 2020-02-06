California-based eatery Applebee eyes India entry in 2020

American diner Applebee’s, known for its chain of grill bars and pancake joints, is entering India and is scheduled to open its first restaurant in Bengaluru later this year. Dine Brands International, a publicly-traded food and beverage company, is bringing down the Californian chain to India through a franchisee format.

“India is an important growth market for us,” said Steve Joyce, President – International, Dine Brands Global Inc, in a press statement. “As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India represents an opportunity for Applebee’s and we think Indian guests will love our local as well as Western tastes, hand-made to order menu items and signature cocktail bar,” Joyce added.

Applebee’s is entering India through an agreement with Rohit Malhotra and Jayaprakash Mutharayappa of Dine Brands International Franchisees. With this, the company will also launch an additional nine Applebee’s restaurants over the next seven years in India.

“We are the newest Applebee’s international franchisee and will introduce their food and beverage to India,” Rohit Malhotra, CEO of Dine Brands International Franchisees, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

California-based Dine Brands International has about 3652 restaurants in 19 countries. The full-service restaurant company continues to place emphasis on growth in markets including the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.