SquareMeal Foods, the parent company of Mirchi & Mime inducts Nilesh Limaye to the Board of Directors

SquareMeal Foods, the parent company of two of Mumbai’s popular restaurants Mirchi and Mime, Madeira and Mime further strengthens its top brass by appointing Nilesh Limaye to the Board of Directors. To support the brand’s expansion plans, Limaye will bring in his expertise and enriching experience in the F&B space.

Limaye comes with a diverse experience of 25 years and has been associated with many brands like Taj Hotels, Hawar Resorts (Bahrain & Qatar), Intercontinental, Gordan House Suites, Rodas, The Orchid, Taj SATS, Hiranandani Hospital & Meluha, among others.

With a truly diverse skill set in the F&B business space ranging from setting up commercial kitchens to designing signature menus to hosting television shows, Limaye has been a force to reckon with in the F&B sector. He has been a host for over 1,000-episode TV shows on Colors & Zee besides having judged cooking contests and successfully running his own entrepreneurial venture ‘All ‘Bout Cooking’.

Speaking on Limaye’s association with SquareMeal Foods, Shishir Gorle and Raja Sekhar Reddy, Founders, SquareMeal Foods said, “We warmly welcome Nilesh to the SquareMeal Foods family. We believe that he would bring his own distinct flavour and rich experience in the F&B space. We are confident that he will bring fresh ideas and concepts to the table thus contributing massively and strategically to the growth of the business. Under his guidance, the team will definitely benefit and get further opportunities to learn and explore newer concepts and ideas.”

Nilesh Limaye commented, “SquareMeal Foods is a dynamic brand which not only believes in creating employment opportunities for the SHI community but also adheres to bringing the best quality food to the table. I feel extremely privileged to be associated with such an ever evolving brand and hope to contribute my best to the journey of the brand.”