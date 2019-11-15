Future Lifestyle Q2 net profit down 66.2 pc to Rs 11.87 cr

Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Thursday reported a 66.21 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.13 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.68 percent to Rs 1,571.81 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,335.62 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

FLF’s total expenses also rose 21.86 percent to Rs 1,562.35 crore as against Rs 1,282.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company opened one Central store during the quarter, taking the total store count to 48.

It also opened three Brand Factory stores during July-September period, taking the total store count to 100.