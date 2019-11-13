Future Group and Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide to launch and expand Dole’s presence in India

Dole, a worldwide leader in fresh and packaged fruit-based and vegetables products, and Future Group, India’s leading retail entity, announced a strategic distribution partnership agreement to introduce and expand the Dole brand’s presence in India.

With a clear mission to make nutrition and wellness accessible to as many people around the world as possible, Dole is on a journey to bring healthy nutrition choices closer to consumers.

Commenting on the partnership, the global President for Dole Packaged Business, Pier Luigi Sigismondi said, “Humanity has become more distant from good nutrition. Unhealthy food has been made exciting and appealing. Generations ago, we lived for food, now it’s just one of the many things in our life. It is our priority at Dole to reduce the distance between people and healthy nutrition. We are excited to bring this mission to India with nutritious products that will enrich the Indian consumer lifestyles and culinary choices. We could not have asked for a better partner than Future Group on this journey.”

Kishore Biyani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Future Group added, “We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Dole. Consumers in India are limited in their choices of fruit and fruit-based healthy products, as a result of limited seasonality and challenges in the supply chain. It is part of Future Group’s mission to increase the delivery of healthier food to our shoppers. And together with Dole, Future Group will work hand-in-hand to provide Indian shoppers with a diverse range of more nutritive offerings. Our journey together has just begun.”