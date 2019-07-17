Lululemon opens first experiential store in Chicago

Lululemon’s first-ever experiential store opened July 11, 2019 in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The 20,000-square-foot store is filled with a massive retail space, two fitness studios, a meditation space, areas for visitors to sit and work, and restaurant Fuel – a restaurant-cum-coffee-shop.

The ground floor of the store boasts of women’s tops, bottoms and bras, as well as its recently launched personal care line. The floor also celebrates Chicago, with a section featuring a rotating cast of local retailers.

Reflecting Lululemon’s ongoing effort to attract male shoppers, the store features a large men’s apparel area on the second floor with hats, running shirts and black-pepper sandalwood deodorant. The second floor also features a restaurant, Fuel.

For consumers, the brand will also be organising special events, movie screenings, concerts, special yoga classes, personal development workshops, flexible open concept workstations and lounges to inspire connection.

The new store, considered a test, is aimed at being the physical manifestation of Lululemon’s ‘Sweatlife’ philosophy, bringing ‘Sweat, Grow and Connect’ to guests and celebrating the local Lincoln Park community.

Lululemon has predicted that by 2023, about 10 percent of its fleet will be ‘experiential’ like the Chicago store.