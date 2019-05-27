Lenskart elevates customer experience with the launch of its 500th store

Lenskart, the eyewear retailer which retails eyewear, sunglasses and contact lenses launched its 500th store in Bengaluru.

Spread across a sprawling 5,000 sq.ft, the store has been curated to deliver an immersive experience for the customers with its unique offering. Not only does the store have 5,000+ styles to choose from but also offers different experiences. To further enhance customer experience the store offers Bliss, an eye massage lounge that is sure to perk-up tired eyes, Style, the make-over studio for a perfect look and Sip It Up, a juice bar to refresh customers from the scorching heat. This is the first time such services are being provided in an eyewear space in India. At the center of the store is the Infinity Zone, an ellipsoidal seating area evocative of the brand’s iconic emblem.

Speaking on the launch, Peyush Bansal, CEO, Lenskart India, said “We are very excited to launch our 500th store which is also India’s largest. Lenskart’s focus has always been pushing the bar on customer experience and this is exactly what we have done in this store. Consumers can have an eye massage and get themselves styled for the perfect look. We have put-together a lot of innovation and thought in the store to give our customers a contemporary experience with trendy eyewear range at an economical price range.”

He further adds “Our aim is to not just create a mark on the eyewear industry but also provide every individual access to high-quality designer glasses”.

The outlet follows a shop-in-shop concept of displaying product as per their category across Vincent Chase, John Jacobs and other brands making it convenient for the customers to choose products of their choice without any hassle.