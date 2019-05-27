Bata India Q4 profit jumps 69 pc to Rs 88 crore

Footwear major Bata India Friday reported a 69.47 percent jump in standalone profit to Rs 88.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

It had posted a profit of Rs 52.08 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 679.39 crore, up 7.44 percent from Rs 632.31 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Bata said revenue from operations “was tempered down by a below expectations performance by the e-commerce channel due to changed legislation for the industry and a one-off institutional order in the same quarter previous year”.

“The company has delivered a good profit performance on the back of conscious efforts taken towards cost and expense control that contributed extensively in increasing the profit margin,” Bata said in a statement.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019.