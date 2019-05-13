Sri Sri Tattva announces strategic partnership with SBI

Sri Sri Tattva, a leading brand in the health and wellness, FMCG space has announced a strategic partnership with SBI, the largest retail bank in India. It will now be a part of SBI’s YONO website and mobile application.

YONO is an integrated digital banking platform offered by State Bank of India to enable users to access a variety of financial and other services such as online shopping. Through this, Sri Sri Tattva’s range of 350+ products across different categories such as Food, Personal Care, Health Care, Incense & Fragrance, Home Care, BYOGI Apparels and Shankara Skincare products would be available for sale.

This partnership will provide exclusive discounts and offers to the account base of SBI online for Sri Sri Tattva products when they shop through the YONO application. With the increasing demand for natural and herbal products, Sri Sri Tattva’s range of offering in the category would be a great value addition for the SBI account holders.

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said, “We are happy to be associated with State Bank of India. Being the largest bank in India, the YONO application by the bank gives us a wonderful opportunity to reach out to more people with our quality range of offerings.

Today marks a beginning of our new relationship with SBI. We will be looking forward to strategize and work together very closely to ensure a long and fruitful partnership.”

“I am very happy to announce our strategic partnership with Sri Sri Tattva on YONO. Sri Sri Tattva will make YONO’s online marketplace richer with its organic, wellness & Ayurveda product portfolio, giving SBI customers a formidable shopping experience.

Currently, YONO has over 20 million downloads and this partnership with Sri Sri Tattva will certainly provide tremendous value in the times to come. With YONO, State Bank of India is truly committed to continuously providing a world-class digital banking and lifestyle experience and such partnerships are a testament to the same.” said P.K Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India.