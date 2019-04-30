Sumit Israni, Celebrity Hair Stylist and Creative Director, Geetanjali Salons

As a young boy, Sumit Israni would visit his parent’s salon in Green Park, Delhi and watch hairdressers work their magic. The year was 1989.

He knew what he wanted back then and plunged into hair styling at 16. He worked as an intern with L’Oréal Professionnel, and later, went to study the craft at prominent hair schools in Europe and UK. He’s had the opportunity to work with experts such as, Vidal Sassoon, Guy Kremer, Laurent Decreton, Trevor Sorbie, to name a few.

With diligence and hard work, he has expanded his footprint and today, there are over 80 Geetanjali Salons pan India. The salon chain is associated with Kérastase as they share the same philosophy of delivering personalised luxury hair care services to consumers.

He has been awarded the L’Oréal Professionnel Indian Hairdressing Award and Color Trophy (North) Winner-2018-19; and recognised as the Hairdresser of The Decade; Youngest member of the Creative Hair Dresser Forum With L’Oreal; Founder member of Inter Coiffure Mondial (ICD), among others.