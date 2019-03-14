Walmart India opens 24th ‘Best Price’ Cash & Carry store in India; creates 2,000 direct & indirect jobs

Walmart India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc., has announced the opening of its first B2B Cash & Carry store in the city of Karimnagar, making it the second in the state of Telangana and the 24th ‘Best Price Modern Wholesale Store’ in the country. This store is the first one in the state after Walmart India became a fully-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

This reiterates Walmart India’s commitment to Telangana where it plans to further expand its footprint and continue to contribute to the state economy. The new store simultaneously got integrated with the B2B e-commerce platform.

With the objective of enabling small businesses to prosper, Best Price Modern Wholesale Store will meet all needs of underserved small businesses such as kiranas/resellers, offices and institutions (O&I) and hotels, restaurants and caterers (HORECA) in the region under one roof. It will enable Walmart India to offer unique propositions of a wide range of quality merchandise and local assortment at ‘Every Day Low Prices’, unique shopping options, door-step delivery and convenient payment solutions to such business members in Karimnagar and adjoining areas.

Spread over 50,000 sq. ft., the store will significantly contribute to the local and state economy by creating an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. The store will also boost the small farmer and regional supplier eco-system as it will directly source from farmers and locally relevant food, non-food products from local suppliers to fulfill the needs of its members. Besides, the new store has been integrated with environment friendly practices like renewable energy, LED lights, water recycling through Sewage Treatment Plant and ground water recharging through collection of storm water and waste management practices have been incorporated.

Announcing the opening of the first store in Karimnagar, Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India said, “We are excited about opening the first B2B Cash & Carry Store in the city of Karimnagar. This is our second store in the state of Telangana, which reinforces our belief in the ease of doing business under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao. This Store also gives us the opportunity to continue to create shared value for our local supplier partners, farmers, members, associates and the community at large. Each of our Store creates an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and this one too has opened up employment opportunity for local youth in Karimnagar.

With our mission of enabling small businesses prosper, we will help our kirana/reseller members and other business members to efficiently manage their inventory, lower their operational costs and pass on the savings to their customers. While growing the business, we will continue to invest in the supply chain and supplier development, focusing on the growth of small and medium manufacturers in the State, developing local clusters to source directly from farmers and setting new benchmarks in the cash and carry business. I am also happy that we are simultaneously extending the B2B e-commerce platform to our members here which will make it convenient for them to shop without stepping out of their stores.

Telangana is an important State for us. We have signed an MoU with the State Government and at least seven new stores are in the pipeline. Besides, the State is an important sourcing destination for us as we source directly from farmers, work with many small and medium agri-commodity suppliers and several SMEs for our private brands.”