Future Retail to spend Rs 200 crore for new Big Bazaar outlets in east

Future Retail to spend Rs 200 crore for new Big Bazaar outlets...

Future Retail would spend Rs 150-200 crore a year for expansion of Big Bazaar stores in the eastern region, a company official said Saturday.

According to a PTI report: The company would open around 25 such stores from April this year in eastern India, the official said.

“We have a pipeline of around 25 Big Bazaar stores in the eastern region. Each store requires an investment of around Rs 2,000 per square feet for interiors only,” Manish Agarwal, CEO of eastern region of Future Retail told PTI.

Agarwal said the eastern region contributed 25 percent of the national sales, adding that West Bengal accounted for 30 percent of the revenues from the east.

The company would open 7-8 stores in Kolkata and its suburbs of the 25 outlets it plans to open in the east next fiscal.

Agarwal said expansion was robust in West Bengal, Bihar, northeast and Odisha.

Future Retail on Saturday opened its 17th Big Bazaar store in Kolkata and 30th in West Bengal.