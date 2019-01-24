Crocs opens 109th store in Ballygunge, Kolkata

Crocs, the iconic casual footwear brand, announced the launch of its 109th store in India at Ballygunge, Kolkata. Crocs inaugurated the 580 sq.ft. store situated in one of the poshest high-street vicinity of Kolkata

With this new store, Crocs promises to strengthen the reach of the iconic brand in the ‘City of Joy’; where now has seven stores. The other stores of Crocs in Kolkata are located at City Centre New Town, Camac Street, Forum Courtyard, City Centre Salt Lake, Axis Mall, Rajarghat-New Town, and Acropolis in Kolkata.

The new store showcases the recently launched Spring Summer’19 collection along with an array of styles which include sandals, loafers, sneakers, flip-flops, and clogs suitable for all age groups.

Speaking on the launch, Deepak Chhabra, CEO & MD, Crocs India, said, “Kolkata is crucial market for us with huge potential and high fashion sensibilities. We are pleased to announce the launch of our 7th store in the city and will continue to strengthen our presence in the state of West Bengal. In addition to aggressively growing our EBOs, we will be strengthening our presence in tier-2 cities via MBOs and Kiosks. Further, e-commerce will remain an integral part of our distribution strategy and help us reach out to consumers where our brick and mortar presence is limited.”

With unparalleled brand awareness and break-through product innovations, Crocs is progressing towards becoming India’s top non-athletic casual footwear brand. India is currently the 6th biggest market for Crocs globally with a double-digit growth year on year.

Over the past 16 years, Crocs has sold more than 350 million pairs of shoes worldwide. Crocs as a brand will continue to focus on clogs and sandals, along with new product innovations and extensions of the current product line.

Last year, Crocs launched its newest innovation ‘LiteRide™’ which is available in Flips, Slides, clogs, shoes and sandals. The LiteRide™ Collection merges sporty, on-trend styles and silhouettes with the legendary Crocs comfort that consumers expect. LiteRide™ has redefined comfort, taken the brand’s style quotient a notch higher and it has been a stellar success across genders and age groups.

The associations with Christopher Kane and Balenciaga in the last couple of years has also further elevated the fashion appeal of the brand.