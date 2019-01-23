Amul launches camel milk in select markets

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, owner of dairy brand Amul, on Tuesday announced the launch of camel milk in select markets of Gujarat.

Branded as ‘Amul Camel Milk’, it would be available in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch.

According to an official press release, “Camel milk is easy to digest and healthy milk with numerous benefits, most prominent of which is that the milk is high in an insulin-like protein, making it beneficial for diabetic person.”

The milk is also beneficial to those having dairy allergies as it contains no allergens, the statement said.

To be initially sourced from Gujarat’s desert district of Kutch, the milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottle and is priced at Rs 50.

It requires to be refrigerated and would have a shelf life of three days. Amul already has camel milk chocolate available in the market for over a year now.