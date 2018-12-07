Kamal Khushlani, Founding Director, Mufti

Kamal Khushlani is the Founder & Managing Director, Mufti. With a charismatic and dynamic personality, he leads this brand, the largest in Indian men’s wear, which was launched in 1998 with one driving ambition, to provide an alternative dressing solution that didn’t conform to the ‘Uniform’ codes of mainstream fashion. With an experience of over 25 years and a keen eye for style and design, Kamal built the company right from scratch after borrowing Rs 10,000 from his aunt/mother’s sister.

A self-taught fashion designer, brand strategist, and futurologist, Kamal believes in creating a wave of culture and fashion that originates in India and is embraced worldwide. With this vision, he aims to position his brainchild Mufti as the top fashion brand of choice among today’s millennials across India. His knowledge about the industry and its requirements ensure that he is always the first with pioneering fashion ideas and create trends which are later adopted by the industry. He continues to strive to place Mufti on the world map as the first global fashion brand with Indian roots. It is this relentless vision that drives him to create exceptional products and has resulted in Mufti creating its mark and standing the test of time.

Since its inception, Mufti has evolved as a denim casual wear brand and currently retails through 275 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets) pan India, 1,200 MBOs (Multi-Brand Outlets), 110 LFSs. (Large Format Stores like Shoppers Stop and Central) and is also present on all major e-commerce portals including its own website.

The brand has over 600 employees on its direct payroll and indirectly employs over 2000 people.