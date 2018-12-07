Mufti to expand footwear retail to 500 stores; aims Rs 1,000 crore turnover

Indian denim brand Mufti has announced its expansion into the footwear category with a multi-fold strategy including the launch of its latest Autumn Winter footwear collection. Over the past two decades, Mufti has redefined the stereotypes of mainstream fashion and now is extending the same ethos in bringing an alternative choice in footwear which is fashionable yet comfortable. The company’s expansion into the footwear segment is a result of the company’s in-depth research highlighting the rising demand for trendy footwear in the casual segment for men.

Over the last 12 months, Mufti has launched a select range in its top 100 stores to gauge consumer sentiment. With the overwhelming response that it received, the brand is now looking at beefing up the distribution of its footwear collection in 500+ locations comprising Multi Brand outlets (MBOs), its stand-alone stores and its existing network of retailers in the coming year.

Commenting on the launch of Mufti’s footwear collection, Kamal Khushlani, Founder & Managing Director, Mufti said, “With the current estimated size of Rs 34,400 crore, the footwear segment is expected to grow over Rs 55,400 crore in the coming five years. The expansion into the footwear segment is a part of the company’s vision of becoming a Rs 1,000 crore brand on MRP in the coming 3 years. Our footwear collection carries forward our brand ethos and our promise of bringing quality products that comprise of style in the markets. Our primary focus continues to be on delivering more value to the customer with our products as we begin to expand into newer categories.”

The brand plans to offer good quality products at accessible prices in the ‘Casual and Sports Lifestyle’ segments. The new footwear line is light in weight and is designed with novel fabrics to ensure comfort for long hours of wear. At the same time, the offerings are made available in a range of colours and trendy styles.

Mufti’s footwear collection ranges from Rs 3,299-3,999 and is now available at exclusive brand outlets and select leading footwear stores across India.