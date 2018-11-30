Ajmal & Sons appoints Saurav Bhattacharya as President Operations

Ajmal & Sons, the leading home-grown International perfume house has announced the appointment of Saurav Bhattacharya as President Operations at Ajmal & Sons. He would be spearheading operations at Ajmal & Sons – the flagship entity of Ajmal Group, India. He will be applying his extensive experience at Ajmal & Sons in Managing P&L, handling Marketing and Branding functions.

Bhattacharya, in his current responsibilities as President- Operations at Ajmal & Sons will look into developing the fragrance business through the self-owned Retail, Modern Trade, Distributors and Wholesale and take major steps for e-commerce business. He is also responsible for developing new business opportunities for Ajmal & Sons across categories which are adjacencies to the current fragrance business.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal & Sons, said, “We are delighted to have a seasoned professional like Saurav joining our team at this crucial position. He has vast experience in operational business leadership and is exceptionally suited to lead Operations at Ajmal for our next phase of growth in India. He will play an integral role at Ajmal Group as the group enters its new growth phase. He will be instrumental in helping us building a stronger brand presence in India.”

Bhattacharya has more than 26 years of experience in strategic & operational Business Leadership across diversified sectors including FMCG, Textile & Apparel, Fashion Retail, Financial Instructions & Payment Systems, Housing & Infrastructure, Leisure & Hospitality, Healthcare & the Gems & Jewellery sector.

Saurav Bhattacharya said, “Ajmal & Sons is a global player in fragrances and is one of the most well-respected perfume companies in the country. The young Indian consumer is looking for better experiences and is more conscious about their brand choices. I am excited to join Ajmal at this phase and see how the market will evolve.”