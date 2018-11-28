De’Longhi Group forms strategic partnership with Orient Electric in India

De’Longhi Group, the renowned Italian small appliances maker, has announced a strategic partnership with Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified US$ 1.8 billion CK Birla Group, to bring its international premium range of small appliances to the Indian market. Orient Electric will have exclusive rights to market and sell the marquee brands of – De’Longhi, Kenwood and Braun.

Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited said, “Premiumization is gathering pace in India, Indians are travelling abroad, experiencing global food and culture and this being coupled with rising income is leading to increased inclination towards aspirational lifestyle. The partnership will help us mutually to expand our appliances portfolio and tap into emerging trends in the consumer appliances space in India. Our association will help us offer the internationally acclaimed products to the Indian consumers which they have been eagerly waiting for. De’Longhi Group is known for its quality, innovation and design and with our strength of distribution, marketing and service, we are confident that our association will unlock many opportunities for both the companies”.

Commenting on the partnership, Tunc Gencoglu, MEIA Vice President Commercial and Turkey Managing Director, De’Longhi Group said, “We are looking forward to this business partnership with Orient Electric as we share similar values and an approach based on consumer led insights. The appliances market in India is poised for significant growth and premiumization. We believe that our brands and the current product selection will cater to a wide spectrum of consumers in India and create an enjoyable experience. We have a clear strategy to position our three brands – De’Longhi to deliver the true ‘Bean to Cup’ coffee experience across different types of consumers. Kenwood is positioned at the ‘Joy of homemade food’ through its range of Kitchen machines, Food processors and blenders, while Braun will bring in world-class technology and innovation in Hand blenders and irons.”

Saurabh Baishakhia, Sr. Vice President and Business Head, Appliances, Orient Electric said “Orient Electric always strives to unravel and surface the latent consumer needs and meet them with apt solutions which make life simpler and experiences better. Therefore, it was natural for us to partner with the De’Longhi Group which is known for its, innovatively engineered category-defining differentiated products. We are confident that the partnership will help us capture significant market share in the premium appliances segment in the next few years.”

The De’Longhi Group brand portfolios – Braun, De’Longhi and Kenwood – include nearly every category of small household appliance in coffee preparation, food preparation and cooking, cleaning and ironing and home comfort. The Group is launching the No.1 Espresso Machine under the De’Longhi brand and the No.1 in Europe – Kitchen machine and food processors under the Kenwood brand. It will also bring to India the No.1 hand blender from Braun.

Orient Electric is a leading home electrical player in the domestic market while having strong presence in 35 countries globally. In the domestic market it has a well-organised distribution network covering over 1,00,000 retail outlets and a strong service network with reach in 320 cities. It has established itself in the market as one-stop solution provider of lifestyle electrical solutions with a diverse selection of fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear.