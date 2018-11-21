Nykaa.com exclusively launches Korean beauty brand Laneige in India

Nykaa.com, India’s leading beauty retailer has launched Korean Beauty brand Laneige, exclusively in India. Laneige maximizes the potential of water to deliver the right solution to each skin concern with carefully selected, optimum natural ingredients. The brand has been showing great results with its simple yet innovative skincare and makeup solutions.

With over 20 years of research, Laneige’s Water Science has developed optimum water to address skin concerns like hydration, pore refining, anti-aging, or complexion-correcting. Their signature Hydro Ionized Mineral Water offers quicker and deeper absorption for better overall moisturization while Mint Water reduces excessive sebum while offering greater pore care.

“Observing the growing trend of Korean beauty brands across the world, Nykaa began introducing Korean brands to our portfolio last year. These brands have been a huge success with the Indian audience with their innovative ingredients and cutting-edge science. With Laneige’s signature water science based products we offer our customers a new facet in their beauty regime,” says Falguni Nayar, CEO Nykaa.

Laneige’s best-selling products like Water Sleeping Mask, Lip and Eye Sleeping Mask, Water Bank Hydro Essence and White Dew Ampoule Essence are now available for women in India exclusively on nykaa.com and at select Nykaa Luxe stores in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.